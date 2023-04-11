Recently, the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club at Crescent City Grade School sponsored a fundraiser in which students sold certificates for Monical's. Each certificate can be used to get a 12-inch frozen pizza at any Monical's in Illinois.
The CI Booster Club is a non-profit group which raises funds to help provide extra things for the students and staff at CCGS. Booster funds have been used to help with field trips, sponsor special fun days at the school, purchasing special items for the classroom and providing books for classroom libraries.
The top three sellers were recognized April 6 in a morning assembly. The top seller was Oakley Cahoe, first grade, who sold 45 certificates. Two fourth grade students sold the next highest amounts: Brooklynn Rabe sold 40 and Rylie Brown sold 35.
For each five certificates sold, a student could choose a special prize from the Booster basket. Other students who sold certificates were: Makaylah Weber, 33; Carter Robinson and Evangeline Milk, 29 each; Pierce Storm, 23; Connor Brown, 22; Elizabeth Cahoe, 16; Penelope Johnson, 14; Hollis Pueschell, Henry Schunke, Thomas Janssen, Ava Grabow, Kinzie Smith, Quinn Butzow and Vaughn Butzow, 10 each; Jackson Mohler, Sophia Mohler, Rhyan Marrier, Drayden Cobb, Kaysen Medina and Gavin Kollmann, six each; Oliver DeThrow and Quentin Bull, five each; Abel Villa, four; and Seth Dirks, one.
The CI Booster Club appreciates the support of the family and friends of CCGS.