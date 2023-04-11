Sellers

These students were the top sellers for Monical's certificates in a fundraiser sponsored by the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club at Crescent City Grade School. From left to right are: Oakley Cahoe, first grade, who sold 45 certificates; Brooklynn Rabe, fourth grade, who sold 40 certificates; and Rylie Brown, fourth grade, who sold 35.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

Recently, the Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club at Crescent City Grade School sponsored a fundraiser in which students sold certificates for Monical's. Each certificate can be used to get a 12-inch frozen pizza at any Monical's in Illinois.

The CI Booster Club is a non-profit group which raises funds to help provide extra things for the students and staff at CCGS. Booster funds have been used to help with field trips, sponsor special fun days at the school, purchasing special items for the classroom and providing books for classroom libraries.

