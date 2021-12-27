The Crescent-Iroquois Booster Club recently conducted a fundraiser in which Crescent City Grade School students were asked to sell Monical's pizza certificates. All who sold the certificates were recognized during a student assembly on Friday, Dec. 17.
The top three certificate sellers were: Emma Klopp, sixth grade, who sold 94; Gavin Kollmann, fourth grade, 53; and Carter Robinson, kindergarten, 30.
For each 10 certificates sold, students got to choose one prize from the treat box. Other students who sold certificates were: Thomas Janssen, Henry Schunke, Oakley Cahoe, Kinzie Smith, Rhyan Marier, Kaysen Medina, Cooper DeLahr, Adalynn Ulitzsch, Elizabeth Cahoe, Arianna Ulitzsch, Seth Dirks, Hollis Pueschell, Pierce Storm, Sophia Mohler, Vaughn Butzow, Quinn Butzow, Drayden Cobb and Jude Johnson.
The CI Booster Club is a non-profit organization which works to raise funds in order to support CCGS staff and students. Monies are used to help teachers with classroom libraries, purchase classroom tools, help fund field trips, plus many other activities.