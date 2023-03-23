Group

Susan Cottrell, Donna Leonard, Bev Pickens, Mary Williams, Jean Yates, Jan Hansen, Suzie Baragree and Carolyn Cottrell display some of the itmes that will be available at the sale.

 Photo contributed

The ladies of the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka are getting ready for the semi-annual rummage sale, according to information from the group.

The sale will be from noon-5p.m. March 31 and 9 a.m.-noon April 1. There will be a bag sale on April 1 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Tags