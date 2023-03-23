The ladies of the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka are getting ready for the semi-annual rummage sale, according to information from the group.
The sale will be from noon-5p.m. March 31 and 9 a.m.-noon April 1. There will be a bag sale on April 1 from 10 a.m.-noon.
The church is located at 215 E. Cherry St. in Watseka. The sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods. Also for sale will be sports memorabilia and clothing - especially St. Louis Cardinals, White Sox, St. Louis Blues, Green Bay Packers and University of Illinois. All proceeds support mission projects.