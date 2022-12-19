The Watseka Public Library is transforming into Narnia! In anticipation of the upcoming “Narnia Family Fun Day,” the library will be showing all three Chronicles of Narnia movies on the big screen in the meeting room on the first three Thursdays of January.
Mark your Calendars: The first movie, “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” will play Thursday, January 5th at 4PM. The second movie, “Prince Caspian” will play Thursday, January 12th at 4PM. The third movie, “The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” will play January 19th at 4PM.