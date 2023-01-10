There were 22 houses entered in Christmas House Gallery 2022 at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Entries can be made of just anout any medium and do not have a specific theme to follow.

Results of voting for houses in the People's Choice category are as follows: first place to the ARC of Iroquois County, second place to Juliann Newman of Watseka, third place to Ginny Lee of Milford, fourth place to Alexis Young of Watseka, fifth place to Madeline McKenna of Watseka, sixth place to Gabriella Ruiz of Watseka, seventh place to Scott Neff of Watseka, and eighth place to Michael Barwegan of Watseka.

