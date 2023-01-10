There were 22 houses entered in Christmas House Gallery 2022 at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Entries can be made of just anout any medium and do not have a specific theme to follow.
Results of voting for houses in the People's Choice category are as follows: first place to the ARC of Iroquois County, second place to Juliann Newman of Watseka, third place to Ginny Lee of Milford, fourth place to Alexis Young of Watseka, fifth place to Madeline McKenna of Watseka, sixth place to Gabriella Ruiz of Watseka, seventh place to Scott Neff of Watseka, and eighth place to Michael Barwegan of Watseka.
In the Most Original category, first place went to Alexis Young of Watseka, second to Gabriella Ruiz of Watseka, third to Sophia Scott of Watseka, and fourth to The ARC of Iroquois County. There was a three-way tie for fifth place between Haylee Dimond of Watseka, Emma Roberts of Watseka, and Nathan Richmond, also of Watseka.
In the Most Original category, sixth went to The ARC of Iroquois County, seventh was a three-way tie between Alex Spade of Watseka, Noah Morales of Watseka and Madeline McKenna of Watseka; and eighth was a two-way tie between Michael Barwegan and Andrew Ewers, both of Watseka.
Selected first in the Best Decorated category was the entry of Alexis Young of Watseka, with second going to Sophia Scott of Watseka and third going to Gabriella Ruiz of Watseka. There was a two-way tie for fourth in this category between Emma Roberts of Watseka and The ARC of Iroquois County, fifth went to Nathan Richmond of Watseka, sixth went to Haylee Dimond of Watseka, there was a two-way tie between The ARC of Iroquois County and Madeline McKenna of Watseka for seventh place, and a two-way tie for eighth place between Alex Spade and Andrew Ewers, both of Watseka.
Christmas Tree House Gallery and Christmas Tree Lane are sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society, which is in charge of the Old Courthouse Museum. Museum staff and volunteers expressed their appreciation to all who took time to create and enter a house in the gallery.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, plus 1-3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month. Anyone who would like information about the museum should call 815-432-2215 during normal business hours. The museum cordially invites groups and classrooms to arrange tours of the magnificent 100+ year-old building.