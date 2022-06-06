In 2013, the Ford County Fair board decided to add a live concert to its fair schedule. They weren’t sure if it would be successful or if it was something they would continue to do, according to information from the board. Even though concert goers had to stand in the mud and rain that evening, the first concert with Dustin Lynch was a huge success and the beginning of a fair tradition.
This year’s concert will add to the long list of exciting entertainers coming to Melvin. Breakout country star Chris Janson headlines the fair’s concert on Friday, June 17. Rolling Stone magazine calls Janson a “live legacy in the making.” The high-octane performer is a platinum-selling recording artist with hits including “Drunk Girl” and “Buy Me a Boat.” Appearing with Janson are Shane Profitt and Drew Green.
Concert tickets are available on the fair’s website…fordcountyfair.org. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7:30. After the concert, the music of Seasonal Disorder will be in the new beer pavilion until midnight.
More information on the fair can be found on their website, www.fordcountyfair.org, and on their Facebook page.