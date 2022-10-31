ILLINOIS — Child Network recently received Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties for the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program. This support will reach children affected by child abuse and neglect throughout Kankakee and Iroquois Counties. United Way’s Community Impact grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant for our CAC and CASA programs, which work to improve the response to child sexual and serious physical abuse in our local communities and helps children find permanency during a crucial time in their lives,” said Kristin Jackson, executive director, in a news release. “We are proud to work with our local law enforcement agencies, State’s Attorney, DCFS and victim assistance services in providing the support these families need.”