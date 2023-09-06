CHICAGO, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 — Illinois Humanities is pleased to announce that Chatsworth will be the next Illinois town to host Spark! Places of Innovation, the newest traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program. Spark! will be at the Central Illinois Connection Center from Sept. 9 — Oct. 14. On Opening Day, Chatsworth (population 1,200) will host a day full of family-friendly events to celebrate the town’s culture, history, and spotlight in the nationally touring exhibition. Chatsworth is one of the seven Illinois towns featured in Spark! for its spirit of innovation, alongside Equality and Hillsboro – previous stops on the Illinois tour – Rushville, Marshall, Atlanta, and Chatsworth’s close neighbor Fairbury, according to information provided.
In addition to Opening Day events, the exhibition will be available for school tours and field trips, providing an opportunity for students to learn about history local to the region and the great strides made through rural innovation across America.
Community Connection of Central Illinois is hosting Spark! alongside a companion exhibit that highlights local relief efforts that took place following a devastating train disaster in
Chatsworth in 1887. In the wake of immense tragedy, the small town’s residents came together to provide the victims with crucial aid. This neighborly generosity has been fundamental to Chatsworth throughout history and continues today.
Spark! ‘s Grand Opening at the Center will take place September 9, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST. Chatsworth Mayor Richard Runyon will be in attendance for a ribbon cutting to open the exhibition, accompanying a performance by the Orpheus Mandolin Orchestra. Other museums local to Chatsworth – such as the Chatsworth Historical Society – will host performances and presentations throughout the day to celebrate the exhibition. These events are free, and guests of all ages are invited to join and enjoy the town’s rich cultural offerings.
Spark! Places of Innovation will be at the Central Illinois Connection Center, 404-408 East Locust Street, Chatsworth, Sept. 9 — Oct. 14. For information on exhibition hours, tours, and local events, please call (815) 848-6246.
The exhibition will continue its Illinois tour through spring 2024, with upcoming stops in Rushville, Durand, Havana, and Marshall. Illinois Humanities partners with the Smithsonian to bring world-class, multimedia Smithsonian exhibitions to small towns and rural communities in Illinois. Through partnerships with organizations local to each community, every tour stop will showcase the town’s homegrown stories, local events, and history.
EXHIBITION SCHEDULE
September 9 – October 14, 2023: Chatsworth, IL
Central Illinois Connection Center, 404-408 East Locust Street, Chatsworth, IL
October 21 – November 25, 2023: Rushville, IL
The HUB Arts and Cultural Center, 210 North Congress Street, Rushville, IL
December 2, 2023 – January 6, 2024: Durand, IL
Masonic Hall, 420 North Center Street, Durand, IL
January 13 – February 17, 2024: Havana, IL
Havana City Center, 326 West Market Street, Havana, IL
February 24 – March 30, 2024: Marshall, IL
Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Avenue, Marshall, IL