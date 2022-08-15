The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the location for the Business After Hours on Sept. 7, according to information from the chamber.
The event will be from 5-7 p.m. and will be hosted by Iroquois Insurance/Iroquois Financial at 204 E. Cherry Street in Watseka. All chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the chamber or becoming a member are invited to attend. At the event they can socialize and enjoy refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 drawing. The September Business of the Month will be selected. People are encouraged to take as many co-workers to the event to increase the chances of being selected. The representative from the business chosen must be present to be eligible.