The Clifton High School Madrigal Singers, directed by Maggie Prendergast, will present an Advent, Early Christmas performance at St. Rose of Lima Chapel on Sunday afternoon December 4, at 2:00 P.M., according to information provided.
The Chapel is located at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, Illinois. Please use the west entrance under the canopy. Voluntary donations are appreciated.. Fr. Vern Arseneau will be the Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Mark Nollar will be the organist, Deacon Pat Skelly wlll be a vocalist.