Central High School's Theatre Department invites the to "Be Our Guest" on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 when they present performances of Walt Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
According to information provided, two Saturday shows are scheduled, the first at 2 p.m. and the next at 7 p.m. Sunday's curtain will rise at 2 p.m. Performances will be held in Central's Miner Auditorium.
Tickets are now available. All seats are reserved. People may purchase tickets in advance by contacting Cheryl Weber at Central High School using cweber@cusd4.org. or, during school hours, at (815)694-2321. Cast members also have advance ticket order forms. Children three and under, seated on the lap, are free.
People may purchase tickets at the door the day of performances but the price will be slightly higher.