Beauty

Central High School's Theatre Department invites the to "Be Our Guest" on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 when they present performances of Walt Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

According to information provided, two Saturday shows are scheduled, the first at 2 p.m. and the next at 7 p.m.  Sunday's curtain will rise at 2 p.m.  Performances will be held in Central's Miner Auditorium.

