Central High School’s Fall Musical production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast features a cast of 43 CHS and John L. Nash Middle School Students along with a full directorial staff and stage crew, according to information provided. Their efforts will be presented live on stage in Central’s Miner Auditorium on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Saturday performances will begin at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Sunday’s show is scheduled for 2:00 PM. Reserved advance tickets are available now for a fee by contacting Cheryl Weber at cweber@cusd4.org or by calling (815)694-2321 during regular school hours.

Beauty and the Beast is a love story, a tale as old as time, that is also about finding your way in the world and redemption. Anna Winkel portrays Belle and Lucas Gifford plays the Beast. Gaston, the village braggart who sets his sights on both Belle and the Beast is played by Evan Donnelly. His sidekick, LaFou, is Dante Mumper with Nathan Kohn cast as Maurice, Belle’s father. Lead Enchanted Objects are Brady Perzee (Lumiere-the candlestick), Katherine Winkel (Cogsworth-the clock), Julia Hilgeman (Mrs. Potts-the tea pot), Carter Shule (Chip-the tea cup), Sammy Perzee (Babette-the feather duster) and Karmen Cody (Madame De La Grande Bouche-the chest of drawers).

