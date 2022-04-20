CLIFTON, ILLINOIS — Tickets are now available for Central High School’s production of Peter/Wendy by Jeremy Bloom. The performances are Saturday, April 23rd at 7:00pm and Sunday, April 24th at 2:00pm in the Harold and Jean Miner Auditorium at Central High School in Clifton, IL. Tickets can be purchased in advance and at the door before the performance. Contact the director, Kevin Kohn, via email at centralspringplay@gmail.com or via phone at 815-383-9883 to purchase tickets.
Peter/Wendy was written in 2013 and is a much darker look at the Peter Pan story than the Walt Disney version of which we are familiar. One fateful night, Peter lures Wendy away from her nursery to the mysterious Neverland where she encounters it’s many inhabitants. This intimate and modern adaptation strips this familiar story down to its emotional essence and pays homage to the darker themes of J.M. Barrie’s original novel.
This production has a cast of fifteen Central High School students and is directed by Kevin Kohn.