HIke

Take the 2022 Woods Walk hiking challenge to explore Forest Preserve District of Will County trails and to earn a commemorative medallion. The challenge begins Sept. 1. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Anthony Schalk)

WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS — Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Woods Walk by trekking on trails throughout Will County.

The popular, self-paced Forest Preserve District of Will County hiking program kicks off Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 30. Hike seven of 10 designated trails to earn a commemorative medallion.

Tags

Trending Food Videos