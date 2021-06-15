The Crescent City Historical Society will be open from 1-4 p.m. during the Garage Crawl on Saturday, June 19. The CCHS will then be open Sunday, June 20, right after the community worship service until about 12:30 p.m. The CCHS is located in city hall, 400 Main Street.
The first floor will feature the 1970 train derailment display, and the rest of the CCHS displays will be on the second floor. Anyone who visits the CCHS and would like to see the upstair displays but can’t manage the stairs can request some of the items be brought down for viewing.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization and there is no charge to visit their museum; however, the group does accept donations to help with expenses. To arrange a tour of the museum, to see about lending or donating items of interest, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; Jean Herron, 815-683-2650; or Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.