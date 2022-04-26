CRESCENT CITY, ILLINOIS — The public is cordially invited to visit the Crescent City Historical Society this Sunday, May 1. The CCHS, located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street, will be open 1-3 p.m.
As the CCHS is located upstairs, those who visit but can’t manage the stairs, can have items brought down to the main floor for viewing.
Questions about the group, loaning or donating items, or membership, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 and Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.
The group’s monthly meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization, so monetary donations and membership fees help the group purchase needed items. Recent memorial gifts to the CCHS were made in honor of Travis Cambridge, Patricia Horton Cantrell, David Hiles, Elroy “Bud” Pfingsten, Mary L. Carley, Pamela K. Fink, Norma Faye Clark and Anne Meyer Rhoades. Memorial donations are a great way to honor a loved one as the deceased’s name will appear on a memory plaque.
For more information, you can contact the CCHS in any of the following ways: Mail – PO Box 410, Crescent City, IL 60928; online at www.crescentcityhistoricalsociety.co.nf; via email at crescentcityhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com; or visit the Facebook page of: Crescent City Historical Society.