The Crescent City Historical Society hosted its annual ice cream social Aug. 7 at the Crescent City Community Center. CCHS members Carolyn Rapp, Pat Peterson, Jean Herron, Cindy Pufahl and Yvonne Doggett decorated tables, and served vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan homemade ice cream.
The program for the event was “Celebrating 150 Years of St. Paul's, Woodworth.” Doggett welcomed those in attendance and introduced speaker Shirley Schleef. Doggett related more of St. Paul's Church and School history as a second speaker.
In 1871, families began moving into the Woodworth area, which consisted mostly of swamp land. The early settlers were of German descent and they bought land cheaply as they knew how to drain it and make it usable as farmland. St. Paul's Lutheran Church began with four members, who conducted meetings in homes.
The congregation was organized and church services were taking place in the public school. At this time, 12 men signed the constitution. On April 20, 1873, it was decided to build a church, using borrowed funds; with the cornerstone laid on July 13, 1873, and the church dedication taking place on Oct. 26, 1873. The first church cost just over $2,000 to build.
The first south school was built in 1878 and the first north school was built in 1885. A new church ws built in 1887, at a cost reported to have been either $6,000 or $8,200, the amount is not certain. This new structure could hold 600 people. The pipe organ was installed in 1895, a new north teacherage was bilt in 1898, and a new south teacherage was built in 1910.
A new south school was built in 1915, a new parsonage was built in 1919, a new north school was built in 1922, the picnic stand was built in 1925, and a new north teacherage was built in 1928. The school was expanded to two rooms in 1942, art glass windows were added in 1946, a new school was built in 1952, a new addition to the north end of the church, pastor's office, mother's room and restrooms were added in 1962.
A new parsonage was erected in 1972, a carport and multi-purpose room were added in 1998, and a classroom, multi-purpose room, lunch room and new gym were added to the school in 2000.
There have been 18 pastors, the first teacher was a pastor, and, as of 1960, the church still offered a German service.
Here are some interesting tidbits about St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School: The bell, which weights 1,500 pounds, cost $272; the salary of the first pastor was $500, and that was a good amount for that time; the cost to furnish the second church was $194, and when the second church was finished, there was no debt. To bring insightfulness to the costs, corn was 45-cents per bushel, wheat was 72-cents per bushel, a dozen eggs cost 20-cents, a chicken cost 4-cents, the price of raw prairie land was $10-$20 per acre, and the prize of grazing land was about $20-$50 an acre.
Throughout the church and school's history, 20 pastors and 33 teachers have come from the membership.
St. Paul's Church and School will continue celebrating 150 years on Sept. 11. A cemetery walk and program will take place at 1 p.m. that day, to be hosted by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society. Those who attend the cemetery walk can sit in one place and listen as speakers talk about some of those who are buried in the church cemetery. Attendees should bring a lawn chair, and hat or umbrella. More information on that event will be released at a later date.