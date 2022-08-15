Program

Yvonne Doggett (right) talks about changes St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Woodworth, has undergone throughout its 150 years while Shirley Schleef holds up two photos. The women were part of the program presented during the Crescent City Historical Society's annual ice cream social. More information on the church and school will be shared during an open house and cemetery walk in September.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

The Crescent City Historical Society hosted its annual ice cream social Aug. 7 at the Crescent City Community Center. CCHS members Carolyn Rapp, Pat Peterson, Jean Herron, Cindy Pufahl and Yvonne Doggett decorated tables, and served vanilla, chocolate and butter pecan homemade ice cream.

The program for the event was “Celebrating 150 Years of St. Paul's, Woodworth.” Doggett welcomed those in attendance and introduced speaker Shirley Schleef. Doggett related more of St. Paul's Church and School history as a second speaker.

