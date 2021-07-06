The Crescent City Historical Soviety will have its monthly open house Sunday, July 11, from 1-3 p.m. The CCHS islocated in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street. This month's display is “Celebrating the Iroquoiws County Fair's 61st year in Crescent City.” The fair was set to observe its 60th year in Crescent City in 2020, but that was canceled due to the pandemic.
The group is currently planning its annual ice cream social, which is set for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. The event will take place at the community center, 301 Main Street, Crescent City. Sharon Perzee is scheduled to present a program on the Iroquois County Fair. This event will be of interest to almost all ages and will feature a variety of homemade ice creams and ice cream treats.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization. Questions about the group, obtaining membership, and loaning or donating items can be obtained by contacting any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 and Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.