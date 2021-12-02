CCHS Christmas open house Dec. 5
Crescent City Historical Society members will host the annual Christmas open house from 1-3 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 5. The event takes place at the CCHS, which is located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main Street.
There are wonderful displays set up for visitors to view, and anyone unable to manage the stairs can request items be brought down to the ground floor for viewing.
As this is the holiday open house, refreshments will be available.
All visitors are invited to check out the latest “What Is It?” item and submit their guesses. All correct guesses will go into a drawing for a gift card.
At this time, visitors are asked to follow the latest pandemic guidelines when visiting.
The CCHS is a non-profit organization, so monetary donations and membership fees help the group purchase needed items. For questions about the group, loaning or donating items, or membership, contact any of the following: Pat Peterson, CCHS president, 815-383-2695; Yvonne Doggett, vice president, 815-683-2187; Cindy Pufahl, secretary, 815-683-2666; or members Jean Herron, 815-683-2650 and Carolyn Rapp, 815-683-2658.