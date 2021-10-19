Because Crescent City Grade School is not in session on Friday, Oct. 29, the kindergarten through fourth grade students will celebrate Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Students should be ready to begin their parade to the uptown area of Crescent City around 1:50 p.m. Generally, they go north to Union Street, then west to Maple, head north to Main Street, and when returning they go south until they hit South Street, which they take back to the school. In case of inclement weather, the students will parade inside the CCGS gym. The public may attend but they must wear a face mask to enter the building and watch the parade.
Students will return to their classrooms about 2:20 p.m., and enjoy a party until school dismisses at 3:20.
For the village, trick-or-treat hours are 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, but it has been noted if anyone wants to hand out treats earlier (or later) they can most certainly do so. Ghouls and goblins are asked to visit only those homes where an outside light is on; those who are handing out treats are asked to be sure their sidewalks and walkways are clear. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious as trick-or-treaters rush from house to house in search of goodies.
Also on Sunday, Oct. 31, the United Methodist Church of Crescent City, 600 Union Street, will have its annual Trunk-or-Treat beginning at 5 p.m.