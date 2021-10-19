Crescent City Grade School students will celebrate Red Ribbon Week, Monday-Friday, Oct. 25-29. The week is observed in order to celebrate children being happy and drug-free, and to teach the dangers of drugs.
On Monday, Oct. 25, students can wear their brightest clothing on Neon Day. This day lets students show how bright they can be without drugs.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the students are encouraged to soar high above drugs and bullying by wearing their Hawk apparrel.
Wednesday, Oct. 27, is team up against drugs and bullying day. Students can wear their favorite team clothing on this day.
Thursday, Oct. 28, lets students wear a Halloween shirt to school as they celebrate “Drugs are Too Spooky for Me.”
There is no school on Friday, Oct. 29, but students are encouraged to wear their pajamas at home as they “follow their dreams – not drugs!”