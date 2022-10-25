During a short student assembly last week at Crescent City Grade School, the first students chosen as Students of the Month for August/September were announced.
The criteria for being nominated by a teacher for this honor is showing lots of effort, having good attendance, being of high character, displaying a positive attitude, modeling good behavior, showing self control, having leadership, and showing responsibility. For the first honor, students were chosen for the combined months of August and September. Teachers offer their recommendations for the honor, then a student is selected from each grade group: K-1-2, 3-4-5 and 6-7-8.