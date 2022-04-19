Students of the Month for January at Crescent City Grade School were Hollis Pueschel, kindergarten, and Gavin Chattic, eighth grade. Students of the Month for February were Rylie Brown, third grade, and Taylor Chattic, seventh grade.
CCGS teachers select students based on the effort they put into their school studies, are of high character, show self-control and responsibility, model good behavior, have good attendance, display a positive attitude, and exhibit leadership. Two students are chosen: one from grades K-4, and another from grades 5-8.
The selected students were honored in a before-school assembly on March 18. Each student received a bookbag, provided by Tim Santefort, a Country Financial agent in Watseka, which included a water bottle, a gift card to Steak 'n Shake, and candy. Additionally, Monical's donated personal pizzas to each Student of the Month.