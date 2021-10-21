The Crescent City Grade School speech team, comprised of junior high students, participated in its first contest last Friday, Oct. 15, at Donovan. The team is coached by Rachel Pueschell, who is assisted by Tori Legan.
Team members are Brielle Berry, Lili Sorensen, Skyler Norder, Ellie Rabe, Emma Klopp, Kinzie Smith, Kenleigh Hendershot, Elysia Fernandez, Taylor Chattic, Haven Storm, Seth Dirks, Grace Robinson, Victoria Milk, Drayden Cobb, Danica Lemenager, Traeh Kissack and Brehna Berry.
For the 5th/6th grade group, Emma Klopp received a first place rating for her solo of “TK.” A duet of “Hoodwinked!,” performed by Ellie Rabe and Brehna Berry also received a first place. A group made up of Ellie Rabe, Brehna Berry, Emma Klopp and Skyler Norder performed “What Ho!” and received a second place.
For the seventh grade group, Taylor Chattic and Grace Robinson received a first for their improv, as did the improv performance by Seth Dirks and Danica Lemenager. Victoria Milk and Kinzie Smith received a second for their duet of “On the Air!” and a group made up of Danica Lemenager, Kenleigh Hendershot, Seth Dirks and Grace Robinson received a first for their performance of “The Big Switch!” For the eighth grade group, Traeh Kissack earned a first place rating with her solo of “Vacate.” Lili Sorensen and Kenleigh Hendershot received a second place for their duet of “Hut! Hut! Hut!” The performance of “So Long Kitty!” by Haven Storm, Lili Sorensen and Kenleigh Hendershot earned a first place rating.