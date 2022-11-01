The Crescent City Grade School speech team, coached by Rachel Pueschell and Tori Legan, took part in the Iroquois County Speech Contest conducted Oct. 21 at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Woodworth.
There were seven groups participating and each group received a first rating from the judges. There were six Judge's Choice awards presented, and CCGS took three of those. Of the three CCGS received, two were earned by first-year participants.
Those who performed were: A small group made up of eighth graders Jenna Cotter, Taylor Chattic, Brielle Berry, Seth Dirks and Danica Lemenager, presented “A Muddle in the Huddle;” A small group made up of Haylynn Hedges, Sophia Mohler and Kylie Stanley, all fifth graders, performed “The Young and the Soapless,” and also received a Judge's Choice Award; and a duet improv featuring Ellie Rabe, seventh grade, and Brehna Berry, sixth grade.
Other first ratings went to: A team improv performance by Danica Lemenager, Taylor Chattic and Brielle Berry, eighth graders; Skyler Norder, seventh grade, and Micah Palacios, sixth grade, which was the recipient of a Judge's Choice Award. A small group made up of fifth graders Cooper DeLahr, Kaysen Medina, Gavin Kollmann and Jacob Quick performed “Wonder Wipes” and also received a Judge's Choice Award. Eighth graders Grace Robinson, Victoria Milk and Kinzie Smith made up a small group which performed “Mega Mall” and a small group made up of Skyler Norder, Micah Palacios and Kaysen Medina performed “Franken Bro.”
The team will now take part in the state contest, which will be hosted by CCGS on Saturday, Nov. 5.