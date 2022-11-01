The Crescent City Grade School speech team, coached by Rachel Pueschell and Tori Legan, took part in the Iroquois County Speech Contest conducted Oct. 21 at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Woodworth.

There were seven groups participating and each group received a first rating from the judges. There were six Judge's Choice awards presented, and CCGS took three of those. Of the three CCGS received, two were earned by first-year participants.

Tags

Trending Food Videos