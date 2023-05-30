1

Students named to the fourth quarter honor roll at Crescent City Grade School were (left to right): Alayna Mathews, Ellie Rabe, Grace Robinson, Seth Dirks and Taylor Chattic.

 Photo by Kim Rabe

Five Crescent City Grade School junior high students were recognized for earning a place on the fourth quarter honor roll recently.

The high honor roll, which is for those who earn all A's, included Grace Robinson, eighth grade, and Ellie Rabe, seventh grade.