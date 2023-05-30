Five Crescent City Grade School junior high students were recognized for earning a place on the fourth quarter honor roll recently.
The high honor roll, which is for those who earn all A's, included Grace Robinson, eighth grade, and Ellie Rabe, seventh grade.
The honor roll is for students who earn all A's and B's (no C's) and those students were Taylor Chattic and Seth Dirks, eighth grade, and Alayna Mathews, sixth grade.
Honor roll students receive a free slice of pizza coupon donated by Casey's.