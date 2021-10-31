Crescent City Grade School has released its honor rolls for the first quarter. Students in grades 5-8 are eligible to earn a place on the honor rolls.
Four students earned all A's and were listed on the High Honor Roll. Those students were Ellie Rabe, sixth grade; Grace Robinson, seventh grade; and Traeh Kissack and Haven Storm, eighth grade.
Listed on the Honor Roll were: Taylor Chattic, Seth Dirks and Danica Lemenager, seventh grade; and Gavin Chattic and Kenleigh Hendershot, eighth grade.
Each student received a candy bar, which was provided by Tim Santefort of Country Financial, Watseka, and a coupon good for one free slice of pizza from Casey's.