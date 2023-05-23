During the afternoon of Friday, May 12, the Crescent City Grade School kindergarteners got to enjoy a tea with their mothers. This is an annual event hosted by their teacher, Heather Johnson.

The program began with the students singing songs to their guests. The songs were “Mr. Sun,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “Five Green and Speckled Frogs.” The students completed a flower scratch art craft and had time to read with their guests.

