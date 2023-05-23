During the afternoon of Friday, May 12, the Crescent City Grade School kindergarteners got to enjoy a tea with their mothers. This is an annual event hosted by their teacher, Heather Johnson.
The program began with the students singing songs to their guests. The songs were “Mr. Sun,” “Itsy Bitsy Spider” and “Five Green and Speckled Frogs.” The students completed a flower scratch art craft and had time to read with their guests.
Students and their guests were: Abel Villa and his mother, Megan Witthoft; Rhyan Mathews and her mother, Brooke; Aurora Stanley and her mother, Chelsea; Bentley Norder and his mother, Kayla Eilers; Jackson Mohler and his mother, Sara; Connor Brown and his mother, Jennifer; Addison Giasson and her mother, Kim Meyers; Penelope Johnson and her mother, Heather; Cooper Maxfield and his mother, Liz; Pierce Storm and his mother, Julie; Braxton Grabow and his mother, Kelly; and Evangeline Milk and her mother, Kelly.
Everyone enjoyed refreshments which included lemon cake, banana bread, vanilla cake, chocolate chip cookies, tea, lemonade and water.