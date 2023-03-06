Bin

Shown with their “Got Your Back Bin” are Heather Johnson and her kindergarten students. In the front row are (left to right): Pierce Storm, Cooper Maxfield, Rhyan Marrier, Aurora Stanley, Penelope Johnson, Braxton Grabow and Evangeline Milk. In the back are Bentley Norder, Abel Villa, Jackson Molter, Addison Giasson, Connor Brown and Mrs. Johnson.

 Photo contributed

Heather Johnson and her kindergarten students at Crescent City Grade School recently received a “Got Your Back Bin” from Kellogg's. The Robinson family of Crescent City – Michael, Jeanna, Grace and Carter – entered Mrs. Johnson in a contest and this was the prize.

The bin was filled with Nutri-Grain bars, coupons and a gift card.

