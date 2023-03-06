Heather Johnson and her kindergarten students at Crescent City Grade School recently received a “Got Your Back Bin” from Kellogg's. The Robinson family of Crescent City – Michael, Jeanna, Grace and Carter – entered Mrs. Johnson in a contest and this was the prize.
The bin was filled with Nutri-Grain bars, coupons and a gift card.
Mrs. Robinson entered the contest before the current school year started. “It was really just something I did because Carter had just had her (as his kindergarten teacher) and she's always been great.” Carter, a current first-grader, and his sister, Grace, an eighth grader at CCGS, have both had Mrs. Johnson their kindergarten years.
Mrs. Johnson expressed her gratitude to the Robinson family. She said “My students were overjoyed to open the amazing box together. We truly appreciate your (the Robinson family's) kindness.”
Current kindergarteners are Cooper Maxfield, Jackson Molter, Pierce Storm, Addison Giasson, Penelope Johnson, Bentley Norder, Aurora Stanley, Connor Brown, Abel Villa, Evangeline Milk, Rhyan Marrier and Braxton Grabow.