On June 1, the final day of attendance at Crescent City Grade School, a short assembly took place. During that assembly, students who earned a place on the fourth quarter honor roll were recognized.
Listed to the high honor roll (all A’s) were Grace Robinson, seventh grade; and Ellie Rabe and Emma Klopp, sixth grade.
Those who were listed to the honor roll (all A’s and B’s) were: Seth Dirks, Victoria Milk, Danica Lemenager and Taylor Chattic, all seventh grade; and Skyler Norder, sixth grade.
Eighth graders were recognized for their spot on the honor rolls at an assembly on May 26.