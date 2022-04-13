Crescent City will host its community Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16 at Heritage Park. The Easter Bunny will be present for photos from 9 a.m. until about 9:45, with the egg hunt set to begin at 10 a.m. sharp!! This is the first time for the event in a couple years due to the pandemic.
There are five age groups: Under 2 years of age, 2-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-7 years old, and 8-10 years old. Each group will have a grand prize basket, along with several prize eggs.
Those who plan to attend are strongly advised to be on time because the egg hunt starts right at 10 a.m. and it doesn’t last long.
Children who turn in their empty eggs at the end of the hunt will receive a treat bag with goodies.