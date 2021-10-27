A benefit, drive-up only, fish fry with all the trimmings, will be at the Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in Watseka from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29, according to information from the school.
The Calvary-style codfish meal includes codfish and all the trimmings. A free will offering will be accepted for donation to the Calvary Preschool for needed supplies and equipment. Cars are asked to line up in church parking lot on the west side of the church located at 120 E. Hickory St.
Church workers will come to the cars to take orders and deliver the meals to them. All are welcome to attend this annual fund raising event.