Buddy L Toy Company began as the Moline Pressed Steel Company in East Moline, Illinois which originated in 1910. The company, founded by Fred Lundhal, originally produced stamped steel automobile parts—fenders, for example.
In the early 1920s, Lundhal created a pressed steel toy for his son Arthur—who was then nicknamed Buddy L. Then, and now, the toys were a hit. Fred Lundhal switched to toy production full time with his signature lines of boats, cars, trains, and trucks and was able to convince well-known department stores, such as, Marshall Field’s and F.A.O. Schwarz to carry his products (McCollough 1991).
The larger, more durable, and higher quality toys were expensive—from a few dollars to more than $20 in the 1920s—but worth it. Arthur “Buddy L” remarked in the early 1980s that his father “truly believed that the only really good playthings were those that could make a child's dreams come true, playthings you could actually do things with, ones that really worked just like the big machines they modeled" (Figures 10-#1, 10-#2, 10-#3) (Cohen 1992). Some models had working electric headlights, dump trucks had working lifts, and the Buddy L fire truck had a functional extension ladder (Figures 10-#4 and 10-#5) (www.jasper52.com). In regard to size, the Buddy L Burlington Zephyr train appeared on the market in the mid-1930s and was several feet in length and large enough that children could ride. As for price, consider that in the late 1920s a Buddy L tugboat—which had an operational propeller—cost approximately $25 and a Buddy L train set, including the engine and twenty feet of track, cost $75—both in good condition today would be worth several thousand dollars (Cohen 1992). Buddy L also partnered with well-known companies such as Coca-Cola, Mack Trucks, and Wrigley’s Gum and those examples are highly sought after today (McCollough 1991).
During the 1920s, the business was profitable but things slowed with Fred Lundhal’s death in 1930 and the Great Depression that followed in the 1930s. The company, however, did survive the Depression and World War II. In the late 1940s, Richard Keats joined the company right out of college and the well-known toy maker would eventually take over the company in 1976. In 1990, the company sold to Empire Industries (www.invaluable.com).
In terms of value, there are several basic considerations including condition and rarity. In general, most toys can be graded on a scale from one to ten. Paint, specifically the percent of paint that remains, is a key consideration and many collectors today strongly prefer original condition. Restored toys simply do not bring as much. Larger toys tend to bring more, which is not a surprise. Fewer were made and they were originally much more expensive to purchase. Buddy L toys were known to be “indestructible” and today many examples remain on the market which is a testament to that fact. A recent search, for example, on an appraisal site yielded some 12,000+ sold examples and eBay currently has more than 5,000 Buddy L toy auctions listed.
References
Cohen, Lita. 1992. Buddy ‘L’ Toys are Riding High as Collectibles. Baltimore Sun, October 24.
McCollough, Albert. 1991. The New Book of Buddy “L” Toys. Greenberg Publishing.
www.jasper52.com. From the Heartland: Buddy L Toys