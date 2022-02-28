An American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be from 2-6 p.m. March 25 at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Beaverville.
For an appointment call Diane Arseneau at 815-425-2240 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. According to information provided, visiting RecCrossBlod.org/RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health history question on the day of the appointment will save up to 15 minutes.
Those who give blood in March will get a gift card from the group’s partner at Fanatics and get a chance to win a trip to the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star game in Los Angeles.
More information can be found at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.