Rep. Tom Bennett presents check to Martha Howe, Watseka Area Food Pantry Coordinator

 Photo contributed

The 102nd General Assembly—House of Representatives of the State of Illinois recognized the Watseka Area Food Pantry for its 40th year of service to Iroquois County with a certificate, according to information from the pantry. Rep. Tom Bennett (106th District) presented the certificate to Martha Howe, Food Pantry Coordinator, on April 13 along with a monetary donation.

The Watseka Area Food Pantry, a ministry of Watseka First United Methodist Church, is housed in the church and staffed by volunteers from area churches. The pantry is open by appointment from Monday to Friday, 9:00 to 11:00 am. Clients living in Iroquois County may receive supplemental food assistance by calling 815-432-0122.

