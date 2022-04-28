The 102nd General Assembly—House of Representatives of the State of Illinois recognized the Watseka Area Food Pantry for its 40th year of service to Iroquois County with a certificate, according to information from the pantry. Rep. Tom Bennett (106th District) presented the certificate to Martha Howe, Food Pantry Coordinator, on April 13 along with a monetary donation.
The Watseka Area Food Pantry, a ministry of Watseka First United Methodist Church, is housed in the church and staffed by volunteers from area churches. The pantry is open by appointment from Monday to Friday, 9:00 to 11:00 am. Clients living in Iroquois County may receive supplemental food assistance by calling 815-432-0122.