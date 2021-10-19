A benefit for Angel's Closet in Milford will be conducted Oct. 30, starting at 4 p.m. and continuing through 6:30 p.m., according to information provided. The drive-thru fundraiser will be in the south parking lot of the Milford United Methodist Church at 118 N Axtel Street in Milford. Freshly-grilled onsite pork burgers and butterfly pork chops sandwiches will be sold. Enter the parking lot using the East entrance, and stay in your car. A car hop will come to your car to take and deliver your order.
Angel's Closet is a non-profit charity that receives donations of gently-used clothing and accessories, toys, and household items. Individuals in need may receive items at no charge. The proceeds from this benefit will be used to pay the rent and utility expenses for Angel's Closet for the next year. Please help us help others!