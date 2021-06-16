Chad D. Bell has been promoted to Sergeant Major, the highest enlisted rank, with the Illinois Army National Guard, according to information provided.
Bell is on active duty serving full-time in the Active Guard and Reserve. With this promotion, he will become the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Operations Sergeant Major.
Sergeant Major Bell began his military career enlisting in the Illinois Army National Guard in 1998. His career includes deployments to Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan’s Operation Enduring Freedom.
He resides in Morton, Illinois, with his wife and four sons. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kerry Bell; grandson of Sue Bell; and brother to Craig Bell, all of Watseka.