The Midwest, and in particular the state of Ohio, has a long and rich history of pottery and stoneware production. McGregor (1996) states the “concentrations of stoneware pottery production . . . developed in the Midwest” and these potteries were “located on the basis of clay, wood fuel, and water availability.” Moran (2004) agrees and adds that “Ohio was the center of pottery production in the late 19th century, due to easily accessible waterways and an abundance of raw materials.”
Much of Ohio’s initial stoneware production was focused in and around Zanesville, Ohio in Muskingum County. Guilland (1971) notes that “stoneware was first made in Ohio by Samuel Sullivan at Zanesville, Muskingum County, about 1808” and that early potters were “attracted by the fine stoneware clays of the [Muskingum County] vicinity” and its close proximity to the Ohio River. Potteries were able to “take advantage of the transportation it [Ohio River] offered and supplied the entire Ohio and Mississippi valleys as far south as New Orleans with stoneware” (Guilland 1971).
The Roseville Pottery company was only one of the hundreds found in Ohio during the late 1800s. Founded in 1890 by George Young, the pottery works were originally located in Roseville, Ohio and later moved to Zanesville (Moran 2004). The Roseville Pottery firm began making utility stoneware pieces but entered the lucrative “booming art ware business” in 1900 (Sigafoose 1998). The Roseville Pottery company changed to meet market expectations over the next few decades and during the prosperous 1920s several Art Deco and Art Nouveau lines were developed.
Roseville’s products were dispersed through several channels. Huxford and Huxford (1980) state that in the “early days of the history of the Roseville Pottery company, distribution of their wares was sometimes accomplished by peddlers who regularly made their rounds, hauling assorted goods from door to door.” Pottery was also shipped in crates and mail orders were common. A trade journal from 1926 indicates that “50 pieces carefully packed in crate” weighed approximately 160 pounds and cost $62.50 or an assortment of “25 [larger] pieces in crate” which totaled ninety pounds also sold for $62.50 (Sigafoose 1998).
Most of America’s pottery and stoneware companies closed during the 1940s – 1960s. Peters and Reed, the Weller Pottery Company, and Rookwood Pottery, for example, were all located in Ohio and closed in 1941, 1948, and 1967, respectively. Roseville released its last new line in 1953 and by the end of 1954 all Roseville “molds, dies, and trademarks” sold to the “New England Ceramics Company” (Sigafoose 1998).
The decline in American pottery and stoneware was a result of several factors. McGregor (1996) correctly points out that as the use of “glass and metal containers for food storage and preservation became progressively cheaper, the advantage of stoneware products for those purposes and the market for stoneware progressively deteriorated.” Moran (2004) adds that “company [Roseville] sales declined after World War II, especially in the early 1950s when cheap Japanese imports began to replace American wares.” Sigafoose (1998) agrees and concludes that foreign competition “all but eliminated the demand for Roseville products.”
- Today interest in collecting art pottery continues. Collectors can find pieces at estate sales, garage sales, auctions, and, of course, at sites on the internet. A recent search on eBay yielded nearly 11,000 listings for Roseville Pottery, for example. As is the case with many antiques, prices have softened in recent years but interest does remain. In all cases condition is key, damaged or repaired pieces are simply difficult to sell. Beyond condition, which pattern it is makes a difference. Many of the later lines—Clematis (1944), Magnolia (1943), Peony (1942), and Zephyr Lily (1946)—are fairly common Roseville patterns and have softened in price. Earlier lines with lower production numbers—Rosecraft Hexagon (1924), Pine Cone (1931), Sunflower (1930), and Wisteria (1933)—have dipped slightly in price but still command higher prices in comparison to later patterns (Figures ).
- Much of this text is from the original article:
Combs, H. Jason. 2008. Trading America’s Past on eBay: The Case Study of Northwood Carnival Glass and Roseville Pottery. Material Culture 40(1): 41-56.
References
Guilland, Harold. 1971. Early American Folk Pottery. New York: Chilton Book Company.
Huxford, Sharon and Huxford, Bob. 1980. The Collectors Encyclopedia of Roseville Pottery. Paducah, Kentucky: Collectors Books.
McGregor, John. 1996. Early Stoneware Potteries in the Lower Wabash Valley. Material Culture 28: 25-45.
Moran, Mark. 2004. Warman’s Roseville Pottery. Iola, Wisconsin: Krause Publications.
Sigafoose, Dick. 1998. American Art Pottery. Paducah, Kentucky: Collectors Books.