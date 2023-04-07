The Barber Education Trust was established in 1975 in memory of Edwin J. Barber for the purpose of assisting with the cost of tuition and fees for those persons seeking to become full-time workers in Christ’s church, according to information from the church. There is a minimum grant amount of $500 for each scholarship awarded.

In the 48 years, k147 scholarship grants totaling nearly $66,077 have been awarded to those pursuing Christian service through full-time work in the church. Full-time work includes those pursing ordained ministry, Christian education, youth ministry or other specialized ministries within the church.

