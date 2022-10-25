The Watseka Public Library will be showing the film, "An American Home", by Tom Desch, at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
The film is about the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee that was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and marks the beginning of what is known today as Wright’s Prairie Style of architecture.
According to the film's website, “An American Home tells the interweaving stories of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the B. Harley Bradley House — one of Wright's earliest designs, and the community of Kankakee, Illinois where the home resides. Over the course of their lives, Wright and his Bradley House both experienced moments of tremendous hardship followed by great resurgences. The working-class city of Kankakee, Illinois is in the midst of its own resurgence, and Wright's 116 year-old house is part of the town's rebirth.”
The one-hour documentary will be followed by light refreshments and a discussion lead by Robert Bohlmann AIA, Executive Director, Architect, Retired. People are encouraged to take a selfie with ‘Flat Frank’ - the life-size photo of Frank Lloyd Wright while they are at the library. Space is limited and people are asked to please call (815) 432-4544 to reserve seats.