For those who would like to donate to Watseka Area Food Pantry, donation suggestions for August are peanut butter, jelly and condiments. These suggestions are only to help make it easier to donate; however, you can also donate any of the following: standard food items; canned fruits, vegetables and meats; household cleaning supplies; personal hygiene items, paper products and laundry supplies. If you want to donate more of what is needed, call WAFP at 815-432-0122.
When calling WAFP, please allow time for someone to get to the phone. Calls should be made between 9-11 a.m. regardless of whether you want to donate or if you are in need of items from the pantry. There is no answering system and when volunteers are busy it takes a while to get to the phone. If you are calling to receive items, you should call the day you want to pick up your order. Orders can be put together and left at curbside for pick up.