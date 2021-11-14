Stephanie Waters and John Krumwiede of Crescent City are pleased to announce the birth of a son.
August John Krumwiede was born at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Amita St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. He was 8 pounds, 7 ounces and 21 inches long at birth.
Maternal grandparents are Tim and Carla Waters of Watseka. Paternal grandparents are Karen Neukomm of Cissna Park and Troy and Tiffanie Krumwiede of rural Watseka.
Maternal great-grandmother is Jan Cox of Mattoon. Paternal great-grandparents are Catherine Neukomm of Cissna Park and Richard and Glenda Krumwiede of Cissna Park.