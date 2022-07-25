Each month, volunteers who man the Watseka Area Food Pantry offer suggestions to make donating to the pantry easier. For August, suggest donations are peanut butter, jelly and condiments, which include items such as catsup, mustard, mayonnaise, etc.

Other donations can be made, these are just suggested to make donating easier. All donations must be in their original packaging and not exceed their use-by date.

