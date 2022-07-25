Each month, volunteers who man the Watseka Area Food Pantry offer suggestions to make donating to the pantry easier. For August, suggest donations are peanut butter, jelly and condiments, which include items such as catsup, mustard, mayonnaise, etc.
Other donations can be made, these are just suggested to make donating easier. All donations must be in their original packaging and not exceed their use-by date.
The pantry is open 9-11 a.m. weekdays, so if you want to contact them as to what is really needed, call 815-432-0122. Staff is limited so it is important to let the phone ring until someone can get to it – there is no message system. If you are in need of items from the pantry, you should call this number on the day you want to pick up your items. Orders can be put together and then picked up curbside.
Other items the pantry uses on a regular basis include: laundry supplies, baking supplies, canned meats, personal hygiene items, boxed mixes of any kind, pasta and sauces, soups and crackers, paper supplies and breakfast items.
Watseka Area Food Pantry has been serving area families 40 years and is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is easily accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church, where the entryway is located under the canopy.