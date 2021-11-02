The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period on HealthCare.gov runs from November 1, 2021, to January 15, 2022. Consumers who enroll by midnight December 15 can get full year coverage that starts January 1, according to a news release.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana, Inc (ASPIN) $1,009,974. in funding annually over the next three years to support Navigator services. ASPIN has served as Navigator grantee since 2013 and is the only statewide grantee.
CMS has also committed to raising awareness around low-cost plans for 2022, as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). Increased and enhanced enrollment assistance is available through Navigator organizations that help consumers find the right health care coverage, complete their application, and enroll in coverage.
ASPIN Navigators are available to provide comprehensive assistance through customized educational and outreach activities, and help consumers to sign up for quality, affordable health care coverage
The ASPIN Navigator/Community Health Worker who will cover Tippecanoe, Montgomery, White, Warren, Fountain, Pulaski, Benton, Newton and Carroll counties is Brie McKnight. Brie resides locally in downtown Lafayette where she has lived for the last several years. To schedule an appointment with Brie or one of ASPIN’s Navigators for enrollment or education, call 1-877-313-7215, www.aspinhealthnavigator.org or email info@aspinhealthnavigator.org. All services provided are free of charge. Navigators are available to meet for appointments in community settings with a mobile office, via Zoom or over the phone and are also available during weekends and evenings, as needed. Navigators will comply with CDC guidelines for COVID-19 protocols when meeting in person.
Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) not for profit network that operates four major service lines: Third Party Administration, Training and Workforce Development, Health Improvement, and Grants Management. Its members include seven community mental health centers and three addiction providers serving approximately 60,000 Indiana citizens annually.
“The ASPIN Health Navigator Project is supported by Funding Opportunity Number CA-NAV-21-001 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The contents provided are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of HHS or any of its agencies.”