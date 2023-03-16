The Arthur and Gesena Griffin Trust was created by the late Arthur Griffin for the purpose of funding charitable activities in the townships of Martinton, Iroquois, Middleport, Concord, Crescent, Belmont and Sheldon in Iroquois County. The Trust distributes funds to various charitable organizations, a copy of the 501(c)(3) certification will be required, to partially fund projects that have the general support of the community. The funding is made for a specific project and must be used for that project during the calendar year in which it is approved, according to information from the trust.
Susan Cross and Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group, as Co-Trustees of the Arthur and Gesena Griffin Trust, are accepting applications for the 2023 calendar year. Applications are available at First Financial Bank, 216 S 4th Street, Watseka, IL 60970 or by request via e-mail to Mallory.Sanders@yellowcardinaladvisors.com or illianarentals@gmail.com or phone at 260-982-3808 or 815-471-5560. Completed applications should be returned on or before June 30, 2023.