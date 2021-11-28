Kresge Auditorium in the Naomi Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet University was the site of this year's "Monster Concert" hosted by the Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association and sponsored by KVMTA, SAMTA (Southwest Area Music Teachers), King Music of Bradley, and Olivet University. This year's concert was on the afternoon of Nov. 20. This music event began in the 1990s and is presented every other year, according to information provided.
Fifteen Northern Illinois piano teachers invited their students to perform duets, and this year these Iroquois County students were also invited to participate. They include Mitchell Galyen, Zakk Clark, Kelsey Gioja, Joel Yergler, and Lexi Willms; Lydia Parmenter, Seth Wittenborn, Isaac Heaton, Lincoln Steiner, and Ellie Simpson; Sophie Simpson, Marisa Clark, Jackie Lynch, and Ericka Clark; Lily Heaton, Kipten Steiner, Ellie Andris, David Parmenter, and Kate Sabol. King Music set up 12 digital pianos on the concert stage and 94 pianists, in groups, and some violinists performed duets simultaneously.
The morning of the concert, students practiced on the Kresge stage then attended three Olivet workshops: Movement and Games; Steel Drumming; and Improvisation and Keyboard Skills. The main Monster Concert was presented in the afternoon.