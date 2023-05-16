Local Shriners converged on Meadowview shopping center in Kankakee to sell Vandalia onions May 5-7. Vandalia onion sales is one of Shriners biggest fundraisers throughout the year. Kankakee Shriners sold out more than 300 10-pound bags. Local Shriners support Shriners Hospital Chicago, part of a 22 hospital system that does not bill families for any procedures.
