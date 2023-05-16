Shriners

Kankakee Shrine Club members pictured left to right are Leo Lewis (Watseka) Alan Nottke (Bourbonnais) and Roland "Bogie" Boguszewski (Bradley).

 Photo contributed

Local Shriners converged on Meadowview shopping center in Kankakee to sell Vandalia onions May 5-7. Vandalia onion sales is one of Shriners biggest fundraisers throughout the year. Kankakee Shriners sold out more than 300 10-pound bags. Local Shriners support Shriners Hospital Chicago, part of a 22 hospital system that does not bill families for any procedures.

