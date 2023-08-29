An Arc of Iroquois County client was honored recently for her bravery in helping a staff member.
Amy Daniels, director of CILA Services, said “Our client, Lisa Sheridan, bravely called 911 on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, when she found a staff passed out on the floor. She was able to remain calm and give the 911 operator her full address so help could be sent.”
Kevin Hack, Riverside Director of Ambulance/EMS System, and ambulance staff Tim Ketchum and Kayla Michalesko, were on hand Aug. 28 to make the presentation to Lisa Sheridan.