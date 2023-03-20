Watseka Area Food Pantry volunteers are noting cereal, granola bars, pancake mix and syrup as the suggested donations during April. As always, these are only suggested to make donating to the pantry easier. If you would like to donate items which are more needed, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. There is no answering service and volunteers are limited so it is asked you be patient when calling – someone will get your call!
Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry to the pantry is located under the canopy.
If you need items from the pantry, the above-listed number is the one to call – again, between the hours of 9-11 a.m. the day you want to pick up your order. Orders can be put together and picked up curbside. The pantry serves Iroquois County families.
When donating to the pantry, items should be in their original packaging and not exceed their use-by date.
The pantry also accepts donations of the following throughout the year: pasta, pasta sauce and pasta entrees; personal hygiene items such as body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bar soap and shampoo; crackers, broth, instant potatoes, gravy; holiday items such as cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin and instant potatoes; canned fruits, vegetables and meats; baking supplies, including cake mixes, flour, sugar, brownie mixes and jiffy mix; paper products including paper towels, napkins, paper plates and toilet paper; and peanut butter, jelly, catsup, mustard and mayonnaise.