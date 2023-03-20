Watseka Area Food Pantry volunteers are noting cereal, granola bars, pancake mix and syrup as the suggested donations during April. As always, these are only suggested to make donating to the pantry easier. If you would like to donate items which are more needed, call 815-432-0122 between 9-11 a.m. There is no answering service and volunteers are limited so it is asked you be patient when calling – someone will get your call!

Watseka Area Food Pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth. The pantry is accessible by using the alleyway on the south side of the church – the entry to the pantry is located under the canopy.